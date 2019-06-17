Watch on-demand sessions from Microsoft Business Applications Summit 2019

The 2019 Microsoft Business Applications Summit is over, but your learning and discovery is just getting started. Event content is now available on demand in the Dynamics 365 Community, giving you the opportunity to explore 200+ session recordings, download presentations, ask questions, and collaborate with the speakers and experts.

Get started by selecting one of four communities—Dynamics 365, PowerApps, Power BI, and Microsoft Flow—and then browse or search for content that interests you. As a supplement to the event content, be sure to browse the Dynamics 365 and Power Platform product roadmap.

Jumpstart what’s next for your business

Watch the visionary opening keynote for a first look at the new features and capabilities coming next for Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform. James Phillips, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications Group, and business leaders from across industries give you a preview of what’s next in the 2019 release wave 2 for Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform.

Build your skills at your own pace

Learn directly from the engineers behind Dynamics 365, Power BI, Excel, PowerApps, Microsoft Flow, mixed reality, and more. Download presentations to review in-depth and connect with experts in community forums.

Get fresh ideas to solve your toughest challenges

Dig into game-changing technology like AI and mixed reality to amplify the impact of the tools you use every day. Collaborate with the community and share hints and hacks.

Here’s a sample of just some of the sessions available on demand, and be sure to check out the Dynamics 365 Community for the full rundown:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central roadmap and overview

Learn how Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central helps you connect your business, make smarter decisions, and start and grow easily.

Learn how Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central helps you connect your business, make smarter decisions, and start and grow easily. Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service: What’s new and roadmap

From recent releases in the Field Service solution to evolution in universal resource scheduling, learn firsthand about new scheduling scenarios, enhanced productivity for onsite workers, better data integration for inventory, and easier connections to Connected Field Service for Azure IoT Central.

From recent releases in the Field Service solution to evolution in universal resource scheduling, learn firsthand about new scheduling scenarios, enhanced productivity for onsite workers, better data integration for inventory, and easier connections to Connected Field Service for Azure IoT Central. Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: What’s new in financial management

Get the tips, tricks, and tools to plan what’s next for your organization, from streamlined periodic processes to improved usability features and more.

Get the tips, tricks, and tools to plan what’s next for your organization, from streamlined periodic processes to improved usability features and more. Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing: Connect marketing and sales

Discover new capabilities and pricing offers that can help you cultivate more sales-ready leads than ever before.

Discover new capabilities and pricing offers that can help you cultivate more sales-ready leads than ever before. Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales: Get the most out of the Microsoft ecosystem with new capabilities and integrations

Pick up best practices to get the most out of Dynamics 365 for Sales, including new forecasting capabilities, integrations with Microsoft Teams and LinkedIn Sales Navigator, and in-app solution discovery for configure price quote (CPQ) and data augmentation partners.

Get inspired, boost your skills, and power major digital transformation at your organization. It’s just a click away — watch the on demand sessions now.