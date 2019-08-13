Microsoft welcomes new Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rhew

The healthcare industry is in the middle of an exciting transformation as the cloud, AI, and technology innovations unlock new efficiencies in healthcare delivery and discover new breakthroughs in scientific exploration. For Microsoft to enable our customers and partners during this transformation, it’s important that we continue to recruit experts in this field who truly understand the challenges of healthcare delivery and operations across the spectrum of the industry’s physical and digital realms.

I’m pleased to share that David Rhew, M.D., has joined our Worldwide Commercial Business (WCB) Healthcare leadership team as the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare.

David joins us from Samsung, where he spent six years leading the company’s healthcare efforts as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President for Enterprise Healthcare. He was recently named one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executive Leaders, and also serves as an adjunct professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

In addition, David is a computer scientist who holds six U.S. patents related to clinical decision support systems and the interoperability and integration of data in electronic health records (EHRs). An internationally recognized digital health thought leader, David has been a driving force behind the development, validation, and deployment of digital health solutions recognized by global organizations such as the Consumer Technology Association and the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture as being some of the most innovative and impactful in the industry.

David will provide executive-level support, engaging in business opportunities with our customers and partners. In addition, David will represent the company within the marketplace through industry events and engagements. With his cross-discipline expertise and his keen ability to engage, listen, and collaborate, David’s work with our customer and partners will ensure our commercial healthcare business delivers the right technologies and capabilities to reimagine the industry.

“Data are quickly becoming the new currency in healthcare. Organizations that create value through secure storage, clinical interpretation, and the seamless exchange of data between patients and providers are emerging as the new leaders. Microsoft is positioned to lead in this capacity. I am honored to be a part of the team that builds and grows this business.” – David Rhew, Chief Medical Officer, Microsoft Worldwide Commercial Business

At Microsoft, we’re continuing to learn and grow every day from the extensive set of partnerships that we have had in healthcare: more than 168,000 healthcare organizations in 140 countries. I am excited to have David join our Microsoft family to help our customers and partners realize their vision!

Read more about Microsoft’s work with Healthcare organizations from our e-book “Personalizing Healthcare: Engaging Patients in a Digital Age.”