Microsoft Health Innovation Awards 2020 are now open for submission

Accelerating innovation for better experiences, better insights, and better care

There’s never been a more demanding time in healthcare, with many factors driving the need for innovation to solve the industry’s most prevalent and persistent challenges. There has been considerable progress made in this space as we all strive to achieve healthier lives. With that, the submissions for the Microsoft Health Innovation Awards 2020 are now being accepted.

About the Microsoft Health Innovation Awards

Today’s health and wellness organizations require real-time, accurate, and secure data to enable a more personalized patient experience, empower care teams, reduce the cost of care, and accelerate innovative treatments. At Microsoft, we understand these challenges and we’re committed to partnering with and empowering healthcare organizations across the globe to help them transform and reimagine healthcare and improve health outcomes.

The Microsoft Health Innovation Awards have consistently recognized forward-thinking health, wellness, life sciences, and technology solution partners that leverage technology to achieve innovative excellence and industry disruption. Microsoft is proud to join industry innovators and world-class health information and technology leaders at HIMSS 20 “Be the Change” in Orlando, FL, March 9 to March 13, 2020. Winners for the Microsoft Health Innovation Award will be announced during the Microsoft Health Forum on Tuesday, March 10.

Official Microsoft Health Innovation Award categories include:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Empower care teams

Enable personalized care

Improve operational outcomes

Protect health information

Reimagine healthcare

Submission Deadline: Friday, February 21, 2020, 5:00 PM Pacific Time

I look forward to highlighting all the 2020 entry winners and the innovative work they’ve accomplished in the industry. The entry period is officially open and ends on Friday, February 21, at 5:00 PM Pacific Time. No entries will be accepted after the entry period closes. Until then, you can learn more about our previous Microsoft Health Innovation Award winners.

Good luck and I’ll see you soon in Orlando at HIMSS 2020!

For a full description and to enter, please read the 2020 Microsoft Health Innovation Awards Contest How to Enter Guide and Official Rules for complete details.