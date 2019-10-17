Accessibility and employment for all: key resources for job seekers and employers

Yvette White | General Manager, HR Microsoft US

People are unique in many ways, but the presence of a disability may set an individual apart from the larger group in ways that present particular challenges. In fact, 1 in 5 people have disability and need assistive technology[JC(1] . At times, these disabilities can create obstacles to an individual’s ability to gain employment. For example, the joblessness rate for New Yorkers with disabilities between the ages of 16-64 is a staggering 79%.

The New York City Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) is responding to this issue with a comprehensive workforce development program that establishes relationships with both businesses and job seekers with disabilities. This year, as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Microsoft is proud to partner with MOPD and the NYC business community for our inaugural NYC Access and Employment Week, which is taking place October 21-25, 2019.

At this event, we are connecting job seekers with jobs and careers through the city’s largest employment recruitment event for people with disabilities. Educators, Chief Diversity Officers, students, job candidates, and many others will also have a chance learn how assistive technologies are enabling people to successfully navigate daily challenges and achieve new heights.

Microsoft is excited to participate in this event and share these top resources for job seekers and employers alike to help build a workforce that benefits from the diverse talents and skills of all.

For job seekers:

For employers:

Insights. At Microsoft, diversity within our workforce is what fuels innovation. Learn more about Microsoft’s inclusive hiring practices.

For everybody:

Training. Make your emails, documents, spreadsheets and presentation decks more accessible

Templates. Get a fast start on creating more accessible content with these accessible Word, Excel and PowerPoint templates

Accessibility Checker. Identify accessibility problems and get tips for making your content more accessible.

To see the full schedule of public events, visit the NYC Access and Employment Week website. For more information on Microsoft’s assistive technologies, visit our Accessibility page.