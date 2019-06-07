By Matt KitsonCustomer Success Manager in Modern Workplace, Customer Success Unit
I work in the Customer Success Unit, where we support our customers to help them better harness and deliver a successful digital transformation. We also want to futureproof our co-workers and employees. With this in mind, we built our early in career programme with apprentices. I started my career as an apprentice so I know...
At Microsoft, our apprenticeship programme sits beautifully alongside our core vision of empowering every person on the planet to achieve more. Apprenticeships can empower people to grow and develop new skills. This gives them opportunity to start career paths that perhaps wouldn’t have been open to them before....
As we’re now well into the new year, let’s take a look at how you can take a much needed study break for the upcoming exam period, and believe it or not, how a game of FIFA may actually help improve your performance....
One of my biggest fears as university student is losing all of the work that I’ve completed over the last few years. Since working at Microsoft, I’ve really been able to see the value in keeping all of my files in order using OneDrive. It’s one of the products that I use on a daily...
How many skills are there in the professional world? About 50,000, according to LinkedIn.[1] And as technology grows, so will that number. Maintaining and developing skill sets are important for individuals and businesses alike. Skilled employees are 8.4 percent more productive and 70 percent of employees indicated that job-related training and development opportunities influenced their...
By Simran VermaAzure Technical Solutions Professional Intern
The device that you choose to support you through your student life plays a pivotal role in your productivity levels and can really impact your success throughout university. When choosing a device, you need to consider what your course requirements are and how you are likely to use it....