Skip to content
Open Source Blog

Microsoft joins Rust Foundation

Nell Shamrell headshot image.

Nell Shamrell-Harrington

Principal Software Engineer, Microsoft, and Board Director at the Rust Foundation

Programming Languages, Community news

Today we’re excited to share that Microsoft is joining industry partners as founding members of the Rust Foundation, a new independent organization established to steward the Rust programming language and ecosystem and support Rust’s maintainers. We look forward to collaborating with the Rust community to continue improving the Rust language, providing tooling and library support, creating learning resources, and more.

As Rust’s popularity has grown, it has continued to demonstrate outstanding language stewardship and a strong track record of keeping Rust true to its goals of performance, reliability, and productivity. It has been a joy for me to contribute to this success as the lead editor of This Week in Rust and as a member of several Rust working groups and teams.

I first encountered Rust as an intriguing systems programming language. The moment I experienced its incredibly welcoming and supportive community, I knew I would stay. Any open source project—especially a language ecosystem—is only as strong as its community of users and contributors. The creation of the Rust Foundation ensures that Rust will remain driven by and for the global Rustacean community.

Open source software and languages are of critical importance both to Microsoft and to the entire tech industry. This is especially true for systems programming languages like Rust. As Rust usage in Microsoft grows, we know it is not enough to only use it as open source software. We must also contribute back to it. Joining the Rust Foundation is a way for us to financially support the project, contribute back to the project, and engage more deeply with the Rust community.

Additionally, we are forming a Rust team within Microsoft to contribute engineering efforts to the Rust ecosystem. We expect to be working with the Rust community on the compiler, core tooling, documentation, and more.

To learn more about the Rust Foundation and participate, visit the Rust Foundation website.

Subscribe here to This Week in Rust.

Tags

Rust

Related blog posts

Maintainers Spotlight: How Kent C. Dodds pays it forward through open source 

We hear about open source projects every day, but we rarely hear from the people...Read more

Deploying SUSE SAP HA Automation in Microsoft Azure 

Why automation Maintaining a competitive advantage often depends on how quickly you can deliver new...Read more

4 open source lessons for 2021 

2020 fundamentally changed how many companies and teams work—seemingly overnight, remote-first cultures became the new...Read more

Join the conversation

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

I understand by submitting this form Microsoft is collecting my name, email and comment as a means to track comments on this website. This information will also be processed by an outside service for Spam protection. For more information, please review our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Loading comments...